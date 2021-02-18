Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Receives $57.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMRC shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

In related news, EVP David Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $708,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,360,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 4,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $264,053.68. Insiders have sold 775,295 shares of company stock valued at $41,873,445 in the last quarter. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ameresco by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Ameresco by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Ameresco during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco stock opened at $64.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 59.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.35. Ameresco has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $70.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.48 and a 200 day moving average of $43.40.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

