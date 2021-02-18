SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Receives $9.42 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.42.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SITC shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Truist increased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITC opened at $12.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.31 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. SITE Centers has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.19.

In other news, Director Alexander Otto sold 145,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $1,492,307.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,474,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,159,950.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,671,207 shares of company stock worth $17,288,588. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 26.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 753,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after buying an additional 159,362 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 26.4% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 495,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after buying an additional 103,400 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 28.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 12,185 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SITE Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in SITE Centers by 5.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 441,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 20,831 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.