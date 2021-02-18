Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Position in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 850,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,101 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.09% of Bassett Furniture Industries worth $17,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 383,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BSET opened at $22.05 on Thursday. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $25.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.38 million, a P/E ratio of -9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.56.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.20. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $118.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

BSET has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Â-company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

