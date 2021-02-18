Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 5,510 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,510 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $11,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $637,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 34,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 16,346 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 28,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 47,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of PG stock opened at $128.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.87 and a 200 day moving average of $137.16. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total transaction of $52,626,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,499.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 917,982 shares of company stock worth $120,898,322 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.