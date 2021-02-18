Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Stock Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 277,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $10,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kennametal by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,728,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,555,000 after purchasing an additional 678,804 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Kennametal by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,341,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,840,000 after purchasing an additional 127,878 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kennametal in the third quarter valued at about $23,170,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Kennametal by 55.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 751,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,737,000 after purchasing an additional 269,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Kennametal by 2.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 456,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after purchasing an additional 11,788 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group lowered Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kennametal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kennametal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

KMT stock opened at $37.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.44, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.98. Kennametal Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $41.80.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $440.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.31 million. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

