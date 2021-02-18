Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 62.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,006,767,000 after buying an additional 245,078 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 485,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,447,000 after buying an additional 13,802 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 373,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,309,000 after buying an additional 17,061 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 287,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,775,000 after purchasing an additional 11,821 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Shares of ZBRA opened at $479.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $411.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.84. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $150.06 and a 52-week high of $488.53. The firm has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.22.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 17,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.79, for a total transaction of $6,507,364.23. Also, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 1,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.58, for a total value of $399,318.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,235.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,659 shares of company stock worth $10,512,983. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.