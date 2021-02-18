TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. TransUnion updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 3.16-3.31 EPS and its Q1 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 0.78-0.81 EPS.
Shares of TRU opened at $88.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 52.37, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $52.50 and a 1 year high of $102.80.
Several research firms have weighed in on TRU. Barclays lifted their target price on TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on TransUnion from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.62.
TransUnion Company Profile
TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.
