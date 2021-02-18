TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. TransUnion updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.16-3.31 EPS and its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.78-0.81 EPS.

Shares of TRU opened at $88.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 52.37, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $52.50 and a 1 year high of $102.80.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on TRU. Barclays lifted their target price on TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on TransUnion from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.62.

In related news, insider David M. Neenan sold 21,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,762 shares in the company, valued at $12,327,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director George M. Awad sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $487,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 53,020 shares of company stock valued at $4,959,437 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.