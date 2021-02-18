The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.98-2.08 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.24-2.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.43 billion.The GEO Group also updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.48-0.50 EPS.

GEO stock opened at $8.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.83. The GEO Group has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $17.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 16.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The GEO Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.66%. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The GEO Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

