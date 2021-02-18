MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%.

NYSE MGP opened at $33.45 on Thursday. MGM Growth Properties has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.86.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MGP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $29.50 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. MGM Growth Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.61.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

