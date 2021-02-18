Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Acquired by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,512,251 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,797,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,308,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,920,000 after acquiring an additional 731,838 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,524,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,256,000 after purchasing an additional 44,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 558.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,500,499 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OXY opened at $26.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $43.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.62 and a 200-day moving average of $15.38. The stock has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.76%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OXY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.59.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

