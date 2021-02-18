First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target Raised to $30.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from $18.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.05.

Shares of FQVLF stock opened at $20.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $21.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.56 and a beta of 2.20.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

