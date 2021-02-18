Pzena Investment Management LLC Purchases 117,376 Shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,913,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 117,376 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 6.54% of Univest Financial worth $39,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UVSP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Univest Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 529.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univest Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

UVSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Univest Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Univest Financial from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ:UVSP opened at $24.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.63 million, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Univest Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $26.00.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.41. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 13.04%. On average, analysts anticipate that Univest Financial Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking services, and equipment lease financing for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

