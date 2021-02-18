Tompkins Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 2,911.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,596 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,361,000. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,447,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,401,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 40.1% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter.

IWV opened at $237.20 on Thursday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $126.00 and a one year high of $238.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $229.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.83.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

