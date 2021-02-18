Tompkins Financial Corp Invests $1.66 Million in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ASML by 1,733.3% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in ASML by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

ASML opened at $587.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $246.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $191.25 and a 52-week high of $608.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $539.58 and its 200-day moving average is $434.39.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. ASML’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $1.8864 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.40.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

