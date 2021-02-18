Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Raised to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SWIR. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James set a $13.00 price objective on Sierra Wireless and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. National Bank Financial lowered Sierra Wireless from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Wireless from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $18.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.42 million, a PE ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average of $13.72. Sierra Wireless has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $22.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 70.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 17,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the third quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the third quarter worth $194,000. Institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

