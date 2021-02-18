Huntsman Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Huntsman in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.61.

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $28.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.56. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $29.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54.

In related news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $399,118.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth $780,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Huntsman by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 275,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Huntsman by 219.3% during the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 163,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 112,619 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth $443,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth $1,400,000. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

