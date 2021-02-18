Teton Advisors Inc. Invests $282,000 in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,623,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,586,000 after purchasing an additional 402,724 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,772,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in United Bankshares by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. 63.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UBSI shares. Raymond James raised shares of United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

In other news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $468,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,392 shares in the company, valued at $5,444,518.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders bought 1,298 shares of company stock worth $39,982 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $35.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.67 and a 12-month high of $36.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.98.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. United Bankshares had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

