Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th.

Healthpeak Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 307.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Healthpeak Properties to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.0%.

Shares of PEAK opened at $30.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.49. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $18.63 and a 52-week high of $37.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.50, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Capital One Financial upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

