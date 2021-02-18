Targa Resources Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 6,040 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,515% compared to the average volume of 374 call options.

In other news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,279 shares in the company, valued at $5,562,672.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,279 shares in the company, valued at $5,528,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,238,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,659,000 after buying an additional 421,642 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 173.4% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 62.8% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 74.7% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 103,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 44,380 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRGP. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Targa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.32.

TRGP opened at $30.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.94. Targa Resources has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -49.38%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

