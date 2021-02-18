Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.91.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $71.41 on Thursday. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $77.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 336,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $20,538,275.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 4,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $234,192.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,718,067 shares of company stock valued at $287,379,498. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STX. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 159.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Read More: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.