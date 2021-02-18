Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on The Japan Steel Works, Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:JPSWY)

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Japan Steel Works in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Pham anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Japan Steel Works’ FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

The Japan Steel Works stock opened at $14.17 on Thursday. The Japan Steel Works has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $16.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.83. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.04 and a beta of 1.12.

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. produces and sells steel and machinery products in Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Industrial Machinery Products, Steel and Energy Products, and Other Businesses segments. It offers monobloks rotor shafts for power generators; shell flanges for nuclear reactor pressure vessels; turbine castings for thermal power plants; clad steel plates and pipes; high alloy and stainless steel, and Ni-based alloy products; forged steel rolls for steel mills; forged and cast steel products, steel plates, and pressure vessels for use in chemical and petrochemical industries, and other industrial machineries; and pressure vessels maintenance and inspection services for pressure vehicles.

