HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Price Target Raised to $8.00

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HEXO. CIBC upgraded HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Atb Cap Markets upgraded HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.40 price target on shares of HEXO in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.85.

HEXO stock opened at $8.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.56. HEXO has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 million. HEXO had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 517.61%. Research analysts expect that HEXO will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of HEXO by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of HEXO by 23.5% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 116,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 22,172 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HEXO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of HEXO by 17.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 185,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 28,246 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HEXO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. 35.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

