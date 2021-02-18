$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.38. Apollo Investment reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Apollo Investment had a negative net margin of 43.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Apollo Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.82.

Shares of AINV stock opened at $13.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Apollo Investment has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $17.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.67 million, a P/E ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 2.00.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is 57.41%.

In related news, Director Barbara Ruth Matas bought 7,000 shares of Apollo Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.42 per share, with a total value of $79,940.00. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AINV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Apollo Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. 34.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

