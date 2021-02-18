-$1.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) to report ($1.84) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Delek US’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.10). Delek US reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1,572.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Delek US will report full year earnings of ($4.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.89) to ($3.78). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($0.55). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Delek US.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Delek US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet downgraded Delek US from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Delek US from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Delek US from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Delek US from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.03.

In other news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese bought 11,000 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $186,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,642.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Delek US by 36.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,060,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,583 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Delek US by 111.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,572,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,507,000 after purchasing an additional 829,757 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter worth about $13,325,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Delek US by 7,851.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 658,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 649,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delek US by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 676,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,865,000 after acquiring an additional 347,624 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE DK opened at $23.19 on Monday. Delek US has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $28.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

