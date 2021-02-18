Stellar (XLM) Trading Up 14.4% Over Last Week

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $11.03 billion and $1.78 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000958 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Stellar has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.26 or 0.00362743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00060754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00008953 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00080580 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00082956 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00013223 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.77 or 0.00311147 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stellar Profile

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,492 coins and its circulating supply is 22,433,198,665 coins. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org

Buying and Selling Stellar

Stellar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

