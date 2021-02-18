Era Swap (ES) Price Reaches $0.0092 on Major Exchanges

Era Swap (CURRENCY:ES) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 18th. Era Swap has a market capitalization of $179,566.07 and approximately $368,452.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Era Swap coin can now be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Era Swap has traded up 23.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00062577 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.86 or 0.00899464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006840 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00029356 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00045629 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,603.65 or 0.05070567 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00048005 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00016429 BTC.

Era Swap Profile

Era Swap (CRYPTO:ES) is a coin. Its launch date was May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 1,347,961,718 coins and its circulating supply is 19,622,271 coins. Era Swap’s official Twitter account is @eraswaptec . Era Swap’s official website is eraswap.life

According to CryptoCompare, “Era Swap Token (ES) is a decentralized utility token currently based on Ethereum blockchain (ERC20) which will be used on multiple platforms for exchange of services (P2P), avail discounts, get rewards and many more utility. Era Swap Life is Single Sign On (SSO) gateway which provides access to multiple utility platforms accepting Era Swap (ES) Utility token Era Swap users can add their wallet to access the platforms which offers multiple solutions to community members. Era Swap Ecosystem includes interlinked multiple platforms where Era Swap Tokens can be utilized for exchange of services, availing discounts, getting rewards and other utilities. Era Swap Team will identify and help build more such platforms in future which are built for the community and willing to incorporate ES reward system. “

Buying and Selling Era Swap

Era Swap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Era Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Era Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Era Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

