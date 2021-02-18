Ferguson plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ferguson plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on FERGY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

FERGY opened at $12.14 on Monday. Ferguson has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.83.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

