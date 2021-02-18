Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) Sets New 52-Week High at $30.50

Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$30.50 and last traded at C$30.02, with a volume of 88890 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$29.33.

IFP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities lowered Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$24.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09.

Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.04 by C$0.43. The company had revenue of C$662.30 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Interfor Co. will post 3.3299999 EPS for the current year.

About Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP)

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Hong Knog, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

