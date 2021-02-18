Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Short Interest Down 25.5% in January

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,170,000 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the January 14th total of 13,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

JMIA stock opened at $59.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 4.21. Jumia Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $69.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Jumia Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $951,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its position in Jumia Technologies by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $458,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Jumia Technologies by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 127,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.27% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.