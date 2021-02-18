Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Sets New 52-Week High at $79.79

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $79.79 and last traded at $79.79, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.29.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.91.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKW. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,060,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $19,863,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,741,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1,016.1% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 37,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,498,000.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

