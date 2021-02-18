Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.20

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$5.20 and last traded at C$5.18, with a volume of 48583 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.14.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CJR.B. TD Securities upped their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.83, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.00%.

About Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.