iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Hits New 1-Year High at $33.03

iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.03 and last traded at $33.01, with a volume of 12919 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.95.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.49.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 2,883.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 455,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,279,000 after purchasing an additional 440,584 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 104.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 515,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,009,000 after buying an additional 263,109 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 81.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 83,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 37,413 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 52.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.