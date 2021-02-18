Canfor (TSE:CFP) Sets New 12-Month High at $28.76

Shares of Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$28.76 and last traded at C$28.46, with a volume of 43822 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$27.70.

A number of analysts recently commented on CFP shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canfor from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Canfor from C$35.00 to C$37.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canfor from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Canfor from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.91. The stock has a market cap of C$3.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.42.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

