Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Short Interest Down 25.2% in January

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the January 14th total of 4,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 162,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 14,573 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 681.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 25,689 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 440,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,904,000 after acquiring an additional 103,173 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $2,119,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 25,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 14,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ROIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.61.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $15.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.42. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 1.47. Retail Opportunity Investments has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

