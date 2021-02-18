Zacks: Brokerages Expect Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Titan International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.15). Titan International reported earnings of ($0.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan International will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Titan International.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TWI. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Titan International from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWI. Barclays PLC increased its position in Titan International by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in Titan International by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 107,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Titan International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Titan International by 17.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Titan International by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 9,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWI stock opened at $7.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Titan International has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $8.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $467.69 million, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 2.47.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

