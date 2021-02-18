Gabelli Funds LLC Has $15.33 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $15,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 9,581.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 48,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after buying an additional 10,522 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 21,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 319,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,313,000 after buying an additional 32,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LHX. Robert W. Baird downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.20.

NYSE:LHX opened at $188.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.99. The company has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $229.86.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

