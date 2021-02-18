BlackRock Inc. Sells 442,031 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,757,484 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 442,031 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Fortinet worth $1,597,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 12,525.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,543,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,023,000 after purchasing an additional 20,381,220 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 862,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,127,000 after buying an additional 277,019 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 482.3% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 227,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,777,000 after buying an additional 188,259 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 22.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 873,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,951,000 after buying an additional 157,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 11.3% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,273,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,011,000 after buying an additional 129,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $166.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.04. The stock has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 61.80, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.20 and a 12 month high of $166.49.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. Research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $928,348.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,075,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,046,378.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 3,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total transaction of $550,249.91. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,788 shares of company stock worth $6,549,402. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Pritchard Capital lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.87.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

