The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) PT Raised to $1,350.00

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,015.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $835.00 to $996.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $967.50.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

Shares of The Boston Beer stock opened at $1,213.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 86.69 and a beta of 0.76. The Boston Beer has a 12-month low of $290.02 and a 12-month high of $1,236.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,002.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $938.56.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.01. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boston Beer will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 262 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $991.14, for a total value of $259,678.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $932.92, for a total transaction of $9,329,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,928 shares of company stock worth $41,954,550 in the last three months. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in The Boston Beer by 6,167.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 458,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,963,000 after buying an additional 451,157 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 2,467.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,709,000 after purchasing an additional 237,647 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,259,000 after purchasing an additional 131,399 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 34.8% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 494,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,060,000 after purchasing an additional 127,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,176,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.