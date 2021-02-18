Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Given “Buy” Rating at BTIG Research

Everi (NYSE:EVRI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $16.00. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.93% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Everi from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Everi in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.13.

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $14.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 3.08. Everi has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.55.

In related news, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $187,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,086.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael D. Rumbolz sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $500,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,459,120.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 96,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,038 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Everi by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 46,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Everi by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Everi by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,357 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Everi by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 21,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Everi by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

