Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC raised Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Ashtead Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.00.

Shares of ASHTY stock opened at $219.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.72. Ashtead Group has a 12 month low of $53.33 and a 12 month high of $225.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

