Treasury Wine Estates Limited (ASX:TWE) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.15

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (ASX:TWE) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$9.86.

In other news, insider Timothy Ford 255,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd.

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. The company's wine portfolio includes luxury, masstige, and commercial wine brands, such as Penfolds, Beringer, Lindeman's, Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, Chateau St Jean, Beaulieu Vineyard, Stags' Leap, and Sterling Vineyards.

