Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.13

Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. This is a boost from Cedar Woods Properties’s previous interim dividend of $0.13.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.02, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 0.22.
