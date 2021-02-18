Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.13

Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. This is a boost from Cedar Woods Properties’s previous interim dividend of $0.13.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.02, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

About Cedar Woods Properties

Cedar Woods Properties Limited engages in property investment and development activities in Australia. It is involved in the urban land subdivision and development of residential, commercial, and retail projects in Western Australia, South Australia, Victoria, and Queensland. The company's property portfolio also includes medium and high-density apartments, townhouses, and office developments.

