Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) posted its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%.

Shares of KRNT stock opened at $116.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -730.31 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.72. Kornit Digital has a 12 month low of $22.17 and a 12 month high of $120.97.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $76.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $80.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.33.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

