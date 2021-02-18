5,593 Shares in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Purchased by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,593 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABCB. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 59.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,126,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,670,000 after purchasing an additional 418,171 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,781,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,405,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,503,000 after purchasing an additional 279,990 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,070,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,403,000 after purchasing an additional 230,694 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 375,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,302,000 after purchasing an additional 125,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $262,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Millard Choate sold 8,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $309,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,057,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $880,680. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameris Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $46.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $47.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.85 and its 200 day moving average is $32.47.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

