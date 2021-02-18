Magnus Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RPV opened at $68.68 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.82. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $68.80.

