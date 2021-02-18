Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 1,181.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 97,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at about $1,319,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,733,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,492,000 after purchasing an additional 100,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN opened at $192.85 on Thursday. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.54 and a fifty-two week high of $215.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.05. The company has a market cap of $57.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.79, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.93, for a total transaction of $96,465.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,746.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $291,980. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Compass Point lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.47.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

