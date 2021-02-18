Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $293,000 Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Magnus Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. State Street Corp lifted its position in Etsy by 41.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,061,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $494,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,126 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in Etsy in the third quarter worth $218,088,000. HMI Capital LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the third quarter worth $165,625,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 4.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $127,001,000 after purchasing an additional 43,218 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Etsy by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 681,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,188,000 after purchasing an additional 449,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Etsy from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Etsy from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.59.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.95, for a total transaction of $66,075.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,152.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,124 shares of company stock valued at $6,006,346. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $222.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.56, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $239.47.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

