CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,302,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,194 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of CBRE Group worth $1,775,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in CBRE Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,840,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,258,000 after purchasing an additional 221,198 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in CBRE Group by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,308,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,421,000 after purchasing an additional 400,008 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,025,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,140,000 after purchasing an additional 157,089 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in CBRE Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,981,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,052,000 after purchasing an additional 31,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CBRE Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,649,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,493,000 after purchasing an additional 38,019 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $157,980.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,450,855.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $40,851.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,997.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.29.

CBRE stock opened at $69.72 on Thursday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $71.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.50.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

