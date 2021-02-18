Insider Selling: Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $399,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $50.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.31. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $55.70.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $750.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.01 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.46.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

