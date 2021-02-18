UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) EVP James Cornelius Sells 3,278 Shares of Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) EVP James Cornelius sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $259,224.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,183.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

James Cornelius also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 9th, James Cornelius sold 172 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $13,419.44.

On Thursday, February 4th, James Cornelius sold 482 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total transaction of $37,157.38.

UMBF stock opened at $79.14 on Thursday. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $39.47 and a 12-month high of $80.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.00.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.65%.

Several equities analysts have commented on UMBF shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in UMB Financial by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,051,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,521,000 after purchasing an additional 220,459 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,096,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,756,000 after buying an additional 96,791 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,741,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,139,000 after buying an additional 104,731 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 11.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,046,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,287,000 after buying an additional 107,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 776,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,545,000 after buying an additional 31,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

